Manchester United use Sir Alex Ferguson's personal touch to persuade Jude Bellingham

Ferguson has been placed in a position to charm Bellingham and his family as Manchester United look to beat their rivals to his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

Bellingham is wanted by a host of clubs after impressing in a breakout season for the Blues.

The 16-year-old has been a crucial figure for Birmingham this campaign, having only missed five Championship games - playing 32 in total.

The Midlands club are aware that Bellingham is in high demand and have set a minimum price tag of £30m.

It was reported that Manchester United tried to do a deal in the January transfer window but couldn't find an agreement.

Now, interest in the teenager has grown and it's thought that Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all in the running.

The Reds are understood to have first taken interest in Bellingham after he scored a long-range effort against their youth team.

But with a Liverpool team already full to the brim of both established and emerging talent, it may prove harder to convince the youngster.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have the advantage of showcasing the career of Jadon Sancho who also made the decision to ditch England in favour of Germany.

The Red Devils hope that the influence of Ferguson can be a deciding factor in them winning the battle of persuasion.

Ferguson is reported to have met Bellingham and his family at United's training complex in Carrington on Monday.

The managerial icon has a good track record in convincing players to join the club, including Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United are also showing signs of placing more faith in their young players, with players like Scott McTominay and Brandon Williams now first-teamers under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

READ MORE...

Erling Haaland claims he still isn't as good as his dad

Who is Jude Bellingham? 5 things you probably don't know about Manchester United's teenage target