Manchester United hold positive talks with striker over summer transfer: report

Manchester United are intent on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag eager to add some much needed firepower to his squad ahead of next season.

Anthony Martial is currently the only permanently contracted, senior striker at the club, but injury problems this season have curtailed his involvement in the side, and, ultimately, Manchester United's goalscoring record. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are the only players in the squad to have hit double figures this campaign, the latter only just managing 11 strikes.

Wout Weghorst has spent the second half of the season on loan at Old Trafford, though, and according to the Dutchman himself, talks are progressing well over a permanent move.

Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, Weghorst joined Manchester United from Burnley for a £2.5 million loan fee, after cutting his spell at Besiktas short. Despite scoring just two goals in 27 appearances this season, Ten Hag is eager to tie the 30-year-old down to a permanent contract at Manchester United.

Weghorst has claimed talks with the club have been positive, but he acknowledges he needs assurances over his playing time before making a concrete decision on his future.

"In those [talks] the club said they are very satisfied with me," Weghorst revealed. "‘It has absolutely not been communicated with me that Man United don’t want to continue with me.

"They appreciate my value. They believe I am absolutely an asset for the team. Of course I have heard different things [in the media]. I have to wait and see what happens and focus on our goals in the league and cup competitions.

“I’m a guy who likes to play football. When your appearances are reduced, as has been the case lately, you realise what you are missing. If the club wants to keep me, I’ll have to know what role they have in mind for me.”

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen in recent months, with all three strikers seemingly attainable but for a high transfer fee.

Due to financial fair play regulations, though, it remains unclear whether they'll be able to sanction a move for either player, meaning Weghorst presents an alternative, cheaper option.