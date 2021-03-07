Manchester United transfer news: Former Red Devil urges old club not to sell Anthony Martial

Louis Saha believes Manchester United would be making a mistake by selling Anthony Martial.

The France international has endured a difficult season up to now, having scored just four goals in 21 Premier League appearances.

Edinson Cavani appears to have overtaken Martial in the centre-forward pecking order, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selections as wide forwards in recent weeks.

Martial’s struggles have led to suggestions that he could be sold when the transfer market reopens in the summer.

However, Saha believes the 25-year-old still has plenty to offer the club he joined in 2015.

“I think he’s a top player, that’s for sure. I think when you’re a No.9 and you’re not scoring, it’s difficult as people are only asking you to score goals. That’s it,” the former striker, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford, told talkSPORT .

“When you’re not doing it you’re going to be criticised. You need to be strong and really believe. You also need to be selfish and adopt a style of play that you really fancy.

“This is why he’s getting the criticism. It’s not about his talent or desire because he has that I’m sure.

“It’s his expression sometimes. Having that obsession with scoring goals makes it easier because people say he’s been unlucky but you can see when he’s in his comfort zone people get on his back.

“I really don’t think he’s a player Man United should let go because he can be that player who completes the striking force as he’s unique in the way he plays.

“When you’re not scoring you need to be obsessed with scoring goals and I think sometimes he doesn’t show that.”

United return to Premier League action against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

