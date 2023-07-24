Manchester United have agreed terms for striker – and won't pay 'crazy money' for him: report
Manchester United are on the bring of bringing a new forward to Old Trafford but won't cave to sellers' demands this summer
Manchester United are edging closer to bringing a new No.9 to Old Trafford this summer, after agreeing terms with a priority target.
But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will not be caving to the demands of the selling club in this instance. Manchester United have already ended their interest in Harry Kane this summer due to Tottenham Hotspur demanding too much money for the England captain.
After bringing in Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined £100 million or so, United reportedly don't have a bottomless pit of cash to spend without serious outgoings.
“The whole financial package [for Kane] could be too expensive, so at the moment, Man Utd are working on [a] Rasmus Hojlund deal," Romano stated on his YouTube channel.
“They have an agreement with Hojlund in terms of personal terms, and they will push with an official bid to Atalanta. They will not pay crazy money[, though]. This has to be very clear.”
Last week, La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia that he hopes his employers value the Dane highly. After striking nine Serie A goals last term, Gasperini has even suggested that Holjund could be valued at nine figures.
“I hope the club [Atalanta] will value Hojlund around €80m, €90m or €100m,” the Italian said. “There are strong players who struggle to find a place and other young players who reach certain figures. Hojlund is among the very best emerging players in Europe.”
United are also in the market for another defender, with former captain Harry Maguire almost certain to leave this summer.
Transfermarkt currently values Hojlund at €45m.
