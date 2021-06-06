Manchester United transfer news: Kieran Trippier keen on Old Trafford move

Kieran Trippier wants to join Manchester United this summer amid interest from the club, according to reports.

The England international has emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who are seeking to add another right-back to their squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka started 34 of United’s 38 Premier League games last term, but doubts persist over his attacking output.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be an admirer of Trippier and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

The United boss is on the lookout for reinforcements in several positions as the club eyes a Premier League title challenge next season.

A second-place finish in 2020/21 was a step in the right direction, but United are desperate to win major silverware again.

According to the Daily Mirror , Trippier is open to leaving Atletico Madrid and returning to the Premier League.

He has told England colleagues of his desire to join United and return to Manchester, where he was once on the books of Manchester City.

The Red Devils believe a fee of around £15m or £20m would be enough to sign Trippier, who joined Atletico from Tottenham for £20m in 2019.

The England international helped Diego Simeone’s side win the La Liga title last season, and is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023 after Atletico triggered a one-year extension clause in his deal earlier this year.

Trippier thinks that would be a good way to go out in Spain as he plots a move back to home soil.

The former Burnley and Spurs defender was born in Bury, while several members of his family are United fans.

Having tasted success in La Liga, Trippier is keen to add a Premier League winner’s medal to his collection after finishing second with Tottenham under the management of Mauricio Pochettino in 2016/17.

