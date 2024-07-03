Manchester United 'agree' summer deal for 22-year-old La Liga star: report

Manchester United are reported to be pushing ahead with a big summer swoop.

Erik ten Hag's side enjoyed an end-of-season buffer by winning the FA Cup against crosstown rivals Manchester City at Wembley, having slumped to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

With INEOS chiefs now firmly focused on delivering success at Old Trafford, a recruitment drive has begun with names including Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt all said to be targets for the Red Devils.

Miguel Gutierrez is wanted at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez is the next name to have been identified by Manchester United, with TEAMtalk stating how Ten Hag's side have already agreed a deal to bring him to the Theatre of Dreams this summer. Transfermarkt values him at £25 million.

Manchester United struggled with injury problems across the 2023/24 campaign with players including Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount all missing huge parts of the season.

WATCH | The GENIUS Way Man United Just Beat Man City For The FA Cup

It is now hoped INEOS recruitment specialists can identify players to help bolster the squad as Ten Hag prepares to enter his third season as manager here in the Premier League.

Gutierrez played a whopping 40 times for Girona in all competitions last season, as the Spanish minnows qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Erik ten Hag is keen to deliver more success at Manchester United after so far winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 22-year-old is capable of playing anywhere on the left and scored two goals, plus chipping in with seven assists across a very positive individual term.

Whilst it would make sense for Manchester United to agree to a deal for Gutierrez in cover, letting Alvaro Fernandez leave the club - who is almost a tailor-made carbon copy of the Girona man - does seem somewhat baffling to us.

