Manchester United 'agree' summer deal for 22-year-old La Liga star: report

By
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already identified several options he wishes to bring to the club this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reported to be pushing ahead with a big summer swoop.

Erik ten Hag's side enjoyed an end-of-season buffer by winning the FA Cup against crosstown rivals Manchester City at Wembley, having slumped to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.