Manchester United's 'first signing of the summer' is set to join Bayern Munich instead, in shock swoop: report
Manchester United looked to have completed their first deal of the summer weeks ago – but for Bayern Munich to gazump them now
Manchester United look like being beaten to their first signing of the summer, by Bayern Munich.
The Red Devils wanted to be quick out of the traps this summer, having had to wait for weeks to make their first buy of the 2022 summer window. Erik ten Hag has a number of areas to fill in his side, with several outgoings likely, too.
Corriere dello Sport in Italy claimed that Manchester United's first signing of the window, Kim Min-jae from Napoli, had already been agreed as long as two weeks ago, providing cover in defence and support to the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.
But now, Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the South Korean's status, with Bayern set to swoop.
"Understand Bayern have presented their project to Kim Min-jae this week and the agreement on personal terms is now close," the Italian confirmed. "Kim, tempted by Bayern as talks are now advancing fast. Man United remain interested but it was never done."
The news will come as a massive blow to United, who were also said to be rivalling Arsenal for Declan Rice. With the Gunners much further along on that deal than their rivals, there is work to be done for the 20-time English champions.
The club are in the midst of a takeover at the moment, with Qatari investment likely in the coming weeks.
In another blow to the club as a whole, striker Alessio Russo has confirmed she is leaving the United women's setup.
Kim Min-jae is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.
Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds, with the Red Devils said to be in the market for several stars this summer.
Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Kim Min-jae is seriously linked, while Mason Mount continues to be rumoured, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.
United have also been reported to have interest in US midfielder Taylor Booth, while Adrian Rabiot has been linked, too.
