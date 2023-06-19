Manchester United in pole position for £50m goalkeeper signing: report

Manchester United are closing in on a new £50 million goalkeeper, as they look towards a future without David De Gea as their No.1.

De Gea picked up the Premier League Golden Glove award for United last season and is the club's longest-serving player, having joined in 2011. The Spaniard has come under criticism in recent seasons, however, for his poor distribution and frequent mistakes, leading to Erik ten Hag making cryptic comments over his status.

Despite backing his keeper all season, the Dutchman refused to confirm whether De Gea would still be his No.1 next term, sparking rumours that a new custodian could be in the frame at Manchester United.

The Evening Standard are reporting that with Chelsea having pulled out of the race for Andre Onana, United are now in pole position to land the Cameroonian.

Onana is now at Champions League runners-up Inter Milan and has hugely impressed this season in Europe. The 27-year-old is extremely confident with the ball at his feet, having come up through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and played under Ten Hag during his Ajax tenure.

With Inter not in the best position financially, the Italian giants could well entertain a sale should they receive a satisfactory offer. United are pursuing a number of targets, though.

"United remain in contract talks with David De Gea, who will be a free agent next month if no agreement is reached and is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia," according to the report.

The Red Devils' takeover is still yet to be completed. With Ten Hag eyeing midfield reinforcement, another two centre-backs and a line-leading striker, the goalkeeping situation may have to take a backseat unless the Glazer family sell the club imminently.

Onana is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

