Manchester United handed fresh boost in striker hunt, despite Bayern Munich bidding for Harry Kane: report

Manchester United are prioritising the signing of a striker this summer transfer window, with Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund both touted as potential arrivals at Old Trafford.

And while Bayern Munich have bid €70m plus add-ons for Harry Kane, as reported by The Athletic, Manchester United have actually been handed a boost in their search for a new goalscorer.

With just a year remaining on his current contract, Kane is available but only at what Tottenham Hotspur deem the right price. Unwilling to enter long, protracted negotiations for the 29-year-old, United are also looking elsewhere in the market.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund is another name linked with the Red Devils, but the Atalanta man is still only 20 and not completely prolific - he managed 10 goals in 34 appearances last season. There is a sense that the player still needs to improve his finishing and heading, and is still a long way from his prime years.

However, the latest developments surrounding Victor Osimhen are positive for Erik ten Hag's team, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Napoli rejected a €100m offer from PSG for the Nigerian centre-forward.

The Serie A champions' chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly values Osimhen at around double that rejected fee, though, meaning he won't come cheap.

Regardless, the Italian outlet suggests an auction could be sparked following PSG's failed bid, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also set to join Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old who finished as Serie A top scorer last season with 26 goals, helping Napoli secure their first Scudetto in over 30 years.

