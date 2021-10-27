Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba contract talks stall with future up in air

Paul Pogba's future remains up in the air after contract talks with Manchester United stalled, according to reports.

The France international will be a free agent in 2022 and has regularly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all thought to be keeping tabs on Pogba, who will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs from January 1.

United had been keen to keep hold of the midfielder, and reports earlier this season suggested he too was happy to stay put.

Pogba's stance was influenced by United's summer recruitment, with Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo all moving to Old Trafford.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had a poor start to the season and are without a win in their last four Premier League matches.

Already eight points adrift of top spot, United could in effect be knocked out of the title race before November.

Pogba has found himself on the bench of late, and his cameo display in Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool was disastrous.

The 28-year-old was sent off just 15 minutes after entering the fray for a poor challenge on Naby Keita.

Things are not going much better off the pitch, with United unable to make much progress in talks with Pogba.

The Sun writes that the midfielder has gone as far as to put all contract discussions on hold.

The report adds that while Pogba apologised to his team-mates for his reckless red card against Liverpool, he did not speak to Solskjaer after the game.

Meanwhile his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that United are no closer to tying Pogba down to a new deal.

"You would have to ask Manchester United about it," he told The Times. "At this moment everything is calm. There is no update."

Solskjaer is said to have three games to save his job, but Pogba will miss two of those through suspension.

