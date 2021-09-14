Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba leaning towards Old Trafford stay

Paul Pogba is now leaning towards signing a new contract at Manchester United, according to reports.

The France international's current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2022, and he had been expected to depart as a free agent ahead of next season.

PSG were linked with a move for Pogba during the summer and have been tipped to renew their interest in the coming months.

The 28-year-old is said to prefer a move to Real Madrid should he call time on his United career.

A few weeks ago it appeared inevitable that Pogba would be on the move at the end of the campaign.

But The Athletic reports that there is now genuine hope at Old Trafford that the World Cup winner will sign a new contract.

United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday had a major impact on Pogba's thinking, the story states.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant return to Manchester, scoring twice to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side climb to the top of the Premier League table.

Pogba registered two assists to take his tally to the season for seven - more than he managed in the last two campaigns combined.

The Frenchman was impressed with the club's summer recruitment, which saw Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho join Ronaldo at United.

The Red Devils have drawn up contingency plans in case Pogba does depart, but those could be shelved if he decides to stay put.

Neither PSG nor Madrid is likely to give up the chase just yet, and both sides will be free to hold discussions with the former Juventus man come January 1.

Despite the shift in his thinking, Pogba is unlikely to rush any decision about his future.

He has control of the situation as a soon-to-be free agent, although United could demand an answer before the end of the season.

