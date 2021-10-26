Manchester United transfer news: Paul Scholes calls for Paul Pogba exit next summer

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave next summer.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2022 and has been linked with PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid.

United had been hoping to keep hold of the midfielder but he has been left out of the starting XI in their last two games.

Pogba entered the fray midway through Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Liverpool, but he was only on the pitch for 15 minutes.

The 28-year-old was shown a red card for a poor challenge on Naby Keita, who had to be taken off as a result.

Pogba will be suspended for three games, starting with Saturday's trip to Tottenham.

And Scholes believes the Frenchman's recent red card was the final straw.

"Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away," he told Premier League Productions.

“Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men. You’d have to think, if Ole’s [Gunnar Solskjaer] still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt?

“He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

“But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that.

"He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your team-mates, what he’s done today.”

“Look, he probably will play [again] won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t.

"He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he’s done today.”

Solskjaer is expected to be in charge of Saturday's game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but another defeat could spell the end of his tenure.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

NEWS "It really doesn't appeal to him" – Zinedine Zidane unlikely to consider Manchester United job, according to his agent

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want