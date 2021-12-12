Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and PSG ready to pounce for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid and PSG are ready to make their moves for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The France international appears to be edging closer to the exit door at Manchester United.

His contract at Old Trafford expires next summer and although United have not yet withdrawn from negotiations over a new deal, it is looking increasingly likely that Pogba will seek pastures new at the end of the campaign.

Ralf Rangnick was asked about Pogba's future in a press conference on Friday, and United's interim manager said he will not try to persuade the midfielder to stay put.

"I wouldn’t say he’s not worth keeping,” Rangnick said ahead of his team's 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

“But players have to want to play for a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play Manchester United in the medium or long term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

“But let’s wait and see, I have spoken with him [Pogba] for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago [Tuesday]. Let’s have him come back, get fit, train with the team and see where we stand, how the team has developed by then.

“He can be an important player but this is true for all the other players we have.

"I’m not just the coach of Paul Pogba, I’m also the coach of all the other players and my ambition is to make them better, improve each individual player, and this is only possible by improving the performance of the whole team.”

Madrid and PSG are thought to have been heartened by Rangnick's stance, and Marca reports that both clubs continue to watch the situation closely.

They will be permitted to hold direct talks with Pogba as early as January 1, and the Frenchman could even sign a pre-contract agreement with either side ahead of a summer switch.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

RANKED The 50 best football boots ever

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar