Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils face competition from Liverpool for Torino’s Andrea Belotti

Manchester United are targeting Torino’s Andrea Belotti in their hunt for a striker, but expect to face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur amongst others.

According to Tuttosport, Belotti is being closely monitored by several clubs outside of the Premier League too, including Lyon, Fiorentina, Napoli and AC Milan.

The Italian international has been in excellent form for Torino over the last six years, scoring 104 goals in 222 appearances across all competitions.

Man United are awaiting confirmation of Edinson Cavani’s plans but anticipate that he will leave the club this summer, making a new striker their top priority.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have all played through the middle before, but prefer cutting in from out wide.

Cavani is the only true centre-forward available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the moment, with injuries, suspension and a packed schedule forcing him to use the 34-year-old sparingly.

He has scored 10 goals in total, eight of them in the Premier League, with United on course for finish second behind Manchester City.

In their search for a younger alternative to Cavani, Torino captain Belotti is considered a viable option with his physical presence and finishing skills.

Belotti’s second season for the club was his most prolific, with his 26 goals in Serie A bettered only by Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Napoli’s Dries Mertens.

Although he hasn’t been able to match that total since then, the 27-year-old has continued to find the net on a consistent basis, even when Torino have struggled.

They finished 16th last season, narrowly avoiding relegation, and are currently in the same position, albeit with two games in hand on their rivals.

Belotti was last on the scoresheet from the penalty spot earlier this month to secure a vital 1-0 win away to Udinese.