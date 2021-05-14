Manchester United transfer news: Sevilla’s Jules Kounde one of three names on centre-back shortlist

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is one of Manchester United’s top three targets as they search for a reliable defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

According to Sky Sports , Kounde is joined on the Red Devils’ shortlist by Atalanta’s Cristian Romero and Lille’s Sven Botman.

With Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly both failing to gain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trust, he is known to be on the hunt for a long-term upgrade.

Several options have been linked with Man United in recent months, including Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

After extending Edinson Cavani’s contract last week, United are now able to focus on recruiting a centre-back who complements the dominant Harry Maguire, while compensating for his lack of pace.

Kounde is a former French youth international who started his career at Bordeaux before joining Sevilla for €25million in July 2019.

He has been a regular over the last two years, helping the club to win the Europa League at the end of his first season by beating Inter Milan 3-2 in the final.

Romero is currently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus and will join the club permanently for €25million when the transfer window reopens.

Even then, Atalanta are believed to be willing to sell the 23-year-old on for a profit this summer should Man United firm up their interest.

At 21, Botman is the youngest of the three players Solskjaer is looking at to strengthen the heart of his defence.

The towering Dutchman, who came through the ranks at Ajax, signed a five-year contract with Lille last July.

He has struck up a good understanding with the experienced Jose Fonte in their pursuit of the Ligue 1 title.