Manchester United dealt huge blow as £30m target rejects move in favour of Spanish giants: report

Manchester United could be set to miss out on one key transfer this summer, with their preferred target favouring a move to La Liga over the Premier League.

After completing the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last weekend, Manchester United started work on bringing in their fourth signing of the window, following the other arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

However, Erik ten Hag might have to start looking elsewhere to fill a gap in the squad that he had identified, with one seemingly nailed on target now wanting a move in order to work with a different manager.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat to Atletico Madrid, despite the Moroccan midfielder telling the Red Devils he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

The report suggests that Amrabat believes the management of Diego Simeone will help him develop as a footballer, with the Argentine's style more suited to his style of play.

Atletico Madrid are also keen on the transfer, too, with Amrabat seen as the ideal replacement for Geoffrey Kondogbia, who recently joined Marseille. Valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, though Fiorentina are seeking £30m for the 26-year-old who has just a year remaining on his contract with the Serie A side.

Amrabat starred for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Last Saturday, Fiorentina left Amrabat out of their squad for the pre-season fixture against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, amid speculation linking him with Manchester United. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano even claimed United would open formal talks over his signing, with the player keen on a move.

However, Sport are reporting the opposite now, suggesting the Moroccan will eventually pitch up at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Amrabat reportedly wants to work under Diego Simeone (Image credit: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

