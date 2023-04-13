Manchester United to land Brighton duo in £150m double swoop: report

Manchester United are looking at moves for two Brighton & Hove Albion players, as Erik ten Hag continues his Old Trafford revolution.

The Red Devils find themselves still in with a shot of a treble, having tied up the League Cup, reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and embarking on a Europa League quarter-final tonight against Sevilla. But the need for reinforcements is clear with Ten Hag's side showing obvious weaknesses across the pitch.

The midfield is still a worry for Manchester United, with Casemiro having a good season, Christian Eriksen getting older and the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay still uncertain.

Casemiro is United's best performing midfielder this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

To fix this problem, Football Insider claims that Ten Hag is exploring deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo of high-flying Brighton.

Mac Allister and Caicedo have both had stellar seasons for the Seagulls, propelling their club towards Europe. Both No.8s, the Brighton pair could feasibly play either side of Casemiro in United's set-up.

The duo could be expensive, however. Caicedo – valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) – was a target for Arsenal in January, with the Gunners reportedly bidding as much as £80m (opens in new tab) for his signature. The Ecuadorian has since penned a new deal to protect that value, should another side offer that much again this summer.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, is said to be a target for Liverpool, though is likely to cost upwards of £60m himself. Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) value him at €42m.

Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are wanted men (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Mac Allister and Caicedo are far from the only Brighton stars to have interested United this season. Japanese wing wizard Kaoru Mitoma has been the subject of rumours (opens in new tab) with Red Devils scouts watching him closely, while Evan Ferguson is a target, too (opens in new tab).

United are fourth in the table with nine matches left to play.

More Manchester United stories

The rumour mill is ticking over when it comes to new faces at Old Trafford. Two Brighton stars have been linked, with another two Bundesliga players rumoured.

Three big names have been linked with exits, however, while James Ward-Prowse is reportedly on the midfield shortlist. Goncalo Ramos is a target and Bruno Fernandes might yet leave.