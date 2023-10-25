Manchester United to move for Dutch midfielder this January, with transfer plans thrown out the window: report

Manchester United are about to bring forward plans to strengthen in midfield, as Erik ten Hag looks to recruit from his home nation once more.

The Dutch manager has already signed the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Wout Weghorst and Netherlands-born Sofyan Amrabat since arriving at Old Trafford, while signing the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Antony from his former club, Ajax.

Scott McTominay has re-emerged recently as a strong option for Ten Hag in midfield – but it is believed that the Manchester United boss still wants to strengthen in that position as soon as possible.

Scott McTominay has come to Manchester United's rescue of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calciomercato reports that Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan is being pursued by the Red Devils.

United wanted to make four new signings next summer, according to the report. Ten Hag would like to bring plans forward to this January, however, as he looks to improve the club's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

VIDEO: Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

Ten Hag's team have won their last two Premier League fixtures but remain on 15 points, some five points off fourth. With Chelsea resurgent, Arsenal and Tottenham unbeaten and both Liverpool and Newcastle United enjoying impressive form, it could well be a tough battle for the hallowed Champions League spots.

Reijnders, meanwhile, only moved to Milan over the summer but has already established himself as a regular for the Rossoneri.

Tijjani Reijnders is on Manchester United's radar (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

United have the Manchester Derby this Sunday before facing Newcastle in the League Cup next week.

Transfermarkt values Reijnders at €20 million.

