Manchester United transfer news: United and Juventus on alert as Keylor Navas hints at PSG exit

Manchester United could launch a surprise summer bid for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, according to reports, but face competition from Juventus and AC Milan.

A domino effect looks likely to occur when Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma departs San Siro on a free transfer at the end of the month.

The 22-year-old, who is currently occupied with Italy at Euro 2020, could not agree new terms with the Serie A side and reports say he is close to joining PSG when his contract expires.

Navas is the current number one in Paris, but he could once again be marginalised by the arrival of a more glamorous name.

Thibaut Courtois’ arrival at Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018 resulted in the Costa Rica international losing his place in the team, and he departed for France a year later.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, history could repeat itself if Donnarumma gets his deal over the line to join the Ligue 1 side.

The report claims that a somewhat surprising list of clubs are interested in signing Navas for around €12 million: United, Juventus and Milan.

A move to Old Trafford would certainly come as something of a shock after the long-running debate over whether David de Gea or Dean Henderson should be the first-choice keeper.

The duo shared goalkeeping duties last season, but De Gea started just two of their last 12 Premier League matches of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away.

Should the Spaniard depart, Henderson would be expected to claim the number one shirt for himself – making Navas’ arrival look unlikely, unless he would be willing to deputise.

The 34-year-old hit out at PSG on Instagram this week amid reports that Donnarumma’s arrival is imminent.

“Gift your absence to those who don’t value your presence,” he wrote.

Navas has enjoyed a hugely decorated career, winning three Champions League titles in a row for Madrid and falling short in the final last season with PSG.

The price tag cited by Marca therefore seems quite low for a player of his quality, experience and age, with the Costa Rican likely to have several more years at the top level ahead of him.

Interest from Milan seems unlikely, as the Italian club have already signed Mike Maignan from Lille on a five-year deal as Donnarumma’s successor.

Juventus, meanwhile, have backed Wojciech Szczesny as their number one for years now and the Pole is three years younger than Navas.

Gianluigi Buffon is set to depart, but again it begs the question of whether Navas would settle for a role as a number two - or if he would back himself to win the first-choice shirt in either Turin or Manchester.

