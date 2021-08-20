Manchester United transfer news: United draw up four-name striker shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly put together a shortlist of four strikers to target next summer.

Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension at Old Trafford, but while the Uruguayan is still performing at the peak of his powers, he turns 35 before the end of the season and isn't the long-term solution to United's centre-forward needs.

According to ESPN, United's shortlist contains Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, as well as three absolutely massive names in the form of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

Martinez, who it had been reported Tottenham had agreed a deal for - speculation still surrounds Kane's future, of course, with Manchester City already having had one bid rejected - would be the most affordable option, with Inter said to value the Argentina international at around £70 million.

There is a 'but', though - and that concerns Mbappe. The World Cup winner is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season - and if he doesn't sign a new deal, well, there's one of the best players in the world sitting there available on a free transfer (if you overlook the signing on fee and considerable wages, anyway).

Haaland is well on course to join the pantheon of greats, and the Norwegian hitman - who's racked up 62 goals in 62 games for Borussia Dortmund - could actually come cheap (relatively speaking, of course). That's thanks to his release clause, which becomes active next summer and is believed to be around the £70 million mark.

As for Kane, £100 million wasn't enough for City to prise Spurs' star man away from them, but no one will be surprised if they stick a few quid more on top of that with a fresh offer and remove the England captain as an option for their arch-rivals in a year's time.

In any case, if the rumours are true and all four players become viable options, it's fair to say United will be spoilt for choice.

