Manchester United's Donny van de Beek wanted by European giants as Red Devils consider move for ANOTHER defensive midfielder in January

Donny van de Beek could be the way out of Old Trafford in January after a possible buyer emerged for the Manchester United midfielder.

The Dutch international has made only 62 appearances in all competitions since moving to United from Ajax in the summer of 2020, with just 23 starts in that time.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute in the Red Devils' 1-0 loss at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and ahead of that match, manager Erik ten Hag admitted the midfielder will be allowed to leave the club if he cannot earn a more regular spot in the team.

"I think Donny has to play," he said. "In the last games he was in the squad, so he had the opportunity.

"It was a slow start to the season because he was still recovering from physical setbacks. But he is back now and he is doing really well in training, so if you can’t give him perspective then I can see he has to play for his career and for everything."

And Turkish giants Galatasaray, one of United's rivals in the Champions League this season, could be set to end the Dutchman's difficult spell in Manchester.

According to a report in Turkish outlet Sporx, discussions took place while United were in Istanbul for the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.

Van de Beek is under contract at United until 2025, with the option of an additional year.

The midfielder has also admitted he may have to move in the near future as he seeks regular playing time.

"I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club," he said last week. "I think I have to be ambitious. I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football.

"I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day."

Meanwhile, Football Insider claim United are in the market for another defensive midfielder in January, with Sofyan Amrabat yet to convince coaching staff at Old Trafford since signing on loan from Fiorentina in the summer.

