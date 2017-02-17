Mancini, Trapattoni, Matthaus apply for South Africa job

Roberto Mancini, Giovanni Trapattoni and Lothar Matthaus have all applied for the role of South Africa manager, according the country's football association.

A tweet from the official Bafana Bafana account, managed by the South African Football Association (SAFA), mentioned the trio alongside Hasan Shehata, Hugo Broos, Samson Siasia and Bernd Schuster in a list of applicants for the role that has been vacant since Shakes Mashaba was fired in December 2016.

Former South Africa players Lucas Radebe and Benni McCarthy were appointed to a committee tasked with sourcing candidates and the SAFA has said its preferred candidate will be named once a shortlist has been drawn up.

Mancini has not found a new club since his departure from Inter in August 2016, while Trapattoni's tenure as Republic of Ireland boss ended by mutual consent after an unsuccessful campaign to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.

Matthaus has not been involved in management since he was sacked as coach of Bulgaria in September 2011, while Schuster's contract as head coach of Malaga was terminated in May 2014.