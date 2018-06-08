Trending

Marcelo hopeful over Fred injury with World Cup looming

Brazil midfielder Fred hurt his ankle during Thursday's training session but Marcelo is not too concerned.

Brazil defender Marcelo believes team-mate Fred will recover from an ankle injury in time for the World Cup after describing the issue as "not that serious".

Fred – who is set to join Premier League giants Manchester United after a deal was agreed with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk – hurt his ankle during Thursday's training session.

A scan may be required as Brazil and team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar monitor Fred ahead of Sunday's final World Cup warm-up match against Austria.

But Marcelo told reporters: "This is the World Cup. Everybody's training hard, working hard and there are these moments in training.

"But I believe it's not that serious, I believe it's not a big problem for us and I think he'll be back with us as soon as possible."

Brazil – led by head coach Tite – will face Switzerland (June 17), Costa Rica (June 22) and Serbia (June 27) in Group E at the World Cup in Russia.

 

 