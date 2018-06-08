Marcelo hopeful over Fred injury with World Cup looming

Brazil defender Marcelo believes team-mate Fred will recover from an ankle injury in time for the World Cup after describing the issue as "not that serious".

Fred – who is set to join Premier League giants Manchester United after a deal was agreed with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk – hurt his ankle during Thursday's training session.

A scan may be required as Brazil and team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar monitor Fred ahead of Sunday's final World Cup warm-up match against Austria.

But Marcelo told reporters: "This is the World Cup. Everybody's training hard, working hard and there are these moments in training.

"But I believe it's not that serious, I believe it's not a big problem for us and I think he'll be back with us as soon as possible."

Brazil – led by head coach Tite – will face Switzerland (June 17), Costa Rica (June 22) and Serbia (June 27) in Group E at the World Cup in Russia.