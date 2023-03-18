Mason Mount 'very likely' to leave Chelsea this summer as he hires new agent – report
Chelsea and Mount appear set to part ways at the end of the season, with no agreement on a new deal seemingly forthcoming
Mason Mount is said to be 'very likely' to leave Chelsea (opens in new tab) this summer, after the midfielder reportedly hiring a new agent.
Mount, 24, is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge, and it seems that he will not be agreeing a new contract with the Blues.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), it is now "very likely that [Mount] will leave Chelsea in July".
The claim comes after Mount appointed Neil Fewings as his new agent – as initially reported by Mail Online (opens in new tab) on Friday.
That development has been taken by some as a sure sign that the England international will be on his way out of Stamford Bridge during the next transfer window.
Manchester United (opens in new tab), Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab) have all been linked with Mount, who is currently valued at roughly £57m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
It has been reported that Chelsea would demand £50m for their academy product, a key member of the Blues' 2020/21 Champions League-winning team.
Following loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, Mount was handed his Chelsea first-team debut by Frank Lampard against Manchester United on the opening day of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
He's gone on to feature 192 times for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 33 goals, as well as earning 36 caps for England.
It has been widely reported that Chelsea have already wrapped up a summer deal for RB Leipzig and France striker Christopher Nkunk (opens in new tab).
In other transfer news, the Blues have been linked with a move for former star Tammy Abraham (opens in new tab), while Marc Cucurella could be sold after just one season (opens in new tab) and, like Mount, N'Golo Kante is said to be a target for Liverpool (opens in new tab).
Chelsea have also apparently offered a swap deal to bring Joao Felix to the Bridge permanently.
