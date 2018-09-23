Mbappe shows off signed Pele shirt
Pele has often been compared to France's World Cup winning star Kylian Mbappe, who has received a signed shirt from the Brazil legend.
Mbappe scored four goals at Russia 2018, including a superb strike in France's final defeat of Croatia.
Earlier in the tournament, the 19-year-old forward became the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup match since Pele hit a double in Brazil's final win against Sweden in 1958.
Pele subsequently sent his congratulations to the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and he has now shared a signed shirt with the attacker.
"Thanks for this amazing gift, King," Mbappe wrote on Twitter alongside a snap of him holding the present.
Mbappe has said it is "flattering" to hear about comparisons with Pele, but the teenager is determined to forge his own path.
