Mbappe shows off signed Pele shirt

Kylian Mbappe has shown off a signed shirt from Pele after he followed in the Brazil icon's footsteps at the World Cup.

Mbappe scored four goals at Russia 2018, including a superb strike in France's final defeat of Croatia.

Earlier in the tournament, the 19-year-old forward became the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup match since Pele hit a double in Brazil's final win against Sweden in 1958.

Pele subsequently sent his congratulations to the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and he has now shared a signed shirt with the attacker.

"Thanks for this amazing gift, King," Mbappe wrote on Twitter alongside a snap of him holding the present.

Mbappe has said it is "flattering" to hear about comparisons with Pele, but the teenager is determined to forge his own path.