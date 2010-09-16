Medvedev praises Marseille defender

Spain's Azpilicueta, signed from Osasuna for 7.5 million euros, deflected a cross into his own net with nine minutes left against the French champions in Wednesday's Group F opener at the Stade Velodrome.

"Spartak beat Marseille. Cesar Azpilicueta was brilliant," Medvedev said in a Twitter post.

Unlike his predecessor Vladimir Putin, a black-belt in judo who rarely paid attention to football, Medvedev has shown he follows the game and supports Russian football teams in international competition.

