Medvedev praises Marseille defender
By app
MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday sarcastically praised Olympique Marseille defender Cesar Azpilicueta for gifting Spartak Moscow victory in the Champions League with an own goal.
Spain's Azpilicueta, signed from Osasuna for 7.5 million euros, deflected a cross into his own net with nine minutes left against the French champions in Wednesday's Group F opener at the Stade Velodrome.
"Spartak beat Marseille. Cesar Azpilicueta was brilliant," Medvedev said in a Twitter post.
Unlike his predecessor Vladimir Putin, a black-belt in judo who rarely paid attention to football, Medvedev has shown he follows the game and supports Russian football teams in international competition.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.