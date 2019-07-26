Midfielder Osborn joins Blades

Sheffield United have made their sixth summer signing ahead of their Premier League return with the capture of midfielder Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest.

The Forest academy product made 230 appearances for the Reds in all competitions having made his debut against Ipswich in March 2014.

The 24-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a three-year deal.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said.

“He’s got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we’re looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

“We are putting together a group that’s got to be competitive in arguably the best division in the world.

“We’re not getting flustered with people talking about where we are getting our players from, we’re delighted with the work we’ve done, I’m really excited and seeing the players we’ve got in the building already, from Jags (Phil Jagielka) to the likes of Ravel (Morrison), Lys Mousset, Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and now Ben Osborn.”