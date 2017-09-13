Mourinho fears Pogba may miss 'few weeks'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suspects star midfielder Paul Pogba will miss a "few weeks" due to a hamstring injury.

Pogba came off injured during the first half of his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

While Mourinho was still unsure about the extent of the France international's injury, the Portuguese tactician said Pogba could be missing for a few weeks.

"I just know from experience it's a muscular injury," Mourinho said.

"In my experience, muscular injuries stop you from playing for a few weeks, I think."

Pogba has made an impressive start to the season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in four Premier League games to help United sit top.

He appears certain to miss Sunday's meeting with Everton, while Mourinho's men also have clashes with Burton Albion, Southampton, CSKA Moscow and Crystal Palace to finish September.