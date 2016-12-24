Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will end his career on a high at United, not in MLS or CSL

Despite the lures of the lucrative MLS and Chinese Super League, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said evergreen striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bow out of the game at Old Trafford.

At 35 years of age, Ibrahimovic has shown he still has plenty of football left in the tank with the former Sweden captain United's top scorer this season having netted 16 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, 11 of those coming in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford on an initial one-year deal but all indications are leading to a contract extension amid his run of 10 goals in nine matches and Mourinho does not believe the former ex-Paris Saint-Germain star will see out his career in either the United States or China.

"I'm really happy for him. Maybe some people thought he was a top scorer but not anymore at 35 years old. But for him, 35 is the same as 25, Ligue 1 is the same as the Premier League," Mourinho said via Sky Sports.

"He scores goals, he plays well and I'm really happy for him because he will end his career on a high, which is amazing. He's not ending his career in America or in China, he's ending his career at the top of the top.

"I'm really pleased with him. His record is good and he can improve. With no penalties, which is amazing too because normally the other guys that are top scorers around the world, they score a lot of penalties.

"He has had one penalty in 17 Premier League matches so I couldn't be happier."

Ibrahimovic has the chance to add to his season tally when United host Sunderland on Boxing Day.