Mourinho: Professionals care more than the fans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has come to the defence of Valencia owner Peter Lim, adding that professionals care more about their clubs than the supporters do.

Valencia sit 15th in LaLiga, four points above the relegation zone, and go into Wednesday's Champions League clash with United knowing that they will finish third in Group H and drop into the Europa League.

While coach Marcelino has escaped much of fans' frustration at their poor campaign, Lim seemed to be the target of their ire during Valencia's 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Saturday.

But Mourinho – who himself has come under pressure due to United's poor start to the Premier League season – has defended both Lim and Marcelino, insisting that Valencia have been performing at a higher level than their results suggest.

"Sometimes there is a perception, not in Valencia, all over the world, that the fans care more about the club than the professionals," Mourinho told a news conference.

"That is totally wrong. Nobody in Manchester, connected with Manchester, cares more about the club than myself.

"Three years ago, I was not in Manchester and far from being connected with Manchester. The professionals are the one that feel everything, every day, every second.

"Peter Lim, Marcelino, all of them are the ones living every moment, every second.

"Knowing Peter as a very calm man, very wise man, knowing Marcelino as the very good coach he is and everybody knows he is, I think they will improve their situation.

"From my perspective as Valencia's opponent, I think they are playing to have much more points than they have, always details, always a little unlucky, not scoring the points for the chances they have. I think they will improve."