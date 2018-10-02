Mourinho recalls Sanchez and Bailly for Manchester United-Valencia

Jose Mourinho has recalled Alexis Sanchez and Eric Bailly to the Manchester United team for their Champions League game against Valencia.

Sanchez was left out of the United squad for Saturday's 3-1 loss at West Ham, with Mourinho overseeing the club's joint worst start to a Premier League season.

But the Chile forward is back in the team for Tuesday's visit of Valencia, starting alongside Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford in attack.

Bailly is restored to the defence and David de Gea starts in goal despite pre-match speculation he could be absent from the squad.