Muller makes it clear he is not leaving Bayern

The Germany international suffered a dip in form during last term and subsequently lost his place in the Bayern starting XI to Toni Kroos.

Prior to Euro 2012, reports claimed a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan could be in the pipeline.

However, despite admitting he was ‘dissatisfied’ with a lack of first-team opportunities, Muller has now reaffirmed his commitment to the Bavarian giants.

"Anyone who knows me knows that Bayern are my club," he is quoted as saying in Bild.

"I am not the type of person who is willing to sit out his contract if the situation at the club is unsatisfactory, but I have absolutely no intention to leave at the moment.

"I'm a Bayern player through and through, and this will not change."