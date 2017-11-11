Navas has proved he 'deserves to be at Real Madrid'

Keylor Navas has proved he deserves to be Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper, according to Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUT) president Rodolfo Villalobos.

Despite establishing himself as Madrid's number one following the departure of club icon Iker Casillas, Navas continues to see the club linked with a replacement – most notably David De Gea and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 30-year-old was a key player as Zinedine Zidane's side won back-to-back Champions League titles and dethroned Barcelona in LaLiga last season.

Villalobos struggles to understand why Madrid would want to replace Navas, who he said would lose out less than the club should they move him on.

"I think that Navas has been surrounded by rumours ever since he arrived at Real Madrid," the FEDEFUT president told Marca ahead of Costa Rica's friendly against Spain on Saturday.

"At Real Madrid he has been a fundamental part of the titles the club has won. He has demonstrated that he deserves to be at Real Madrid.

"If Navas were to leave, Real Madrid would lose more than he would.

"He is writing his own story at Real Madrid and we hope that he stays there for many years."

Navas will not feature in the friendly at La Rosaleda due to a thigh injury.