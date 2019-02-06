Neuer missing from Bayern team to face Hertha Berlin

Manuel Neuer has not been included in the Bayern Munich squad to face Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, despite travelling to the capital.

Bayern's skipper missed the weekend defeat to Bayern Leverkusen because of a hand injury sustained in training.

Sven Ulreich, who will start between the posts for Bayern on Tuesday in Neuer's absence, said the club's first-choice stopper had a thumb injury and SportBild reported potential ligament damage could result in Neuer spending up to three months sidelined.

Neuer had remained in training but despite making the trip to Berlin, Bayern boss Niko Kovac elected not to risk him, with teenager Christian Fruchtl on the bench as back up to Ulreich.

A post on Bayern's Twiter account said: "For Manuel Neuer the cup match against Hertha Berlin came a bit early.

"The captain had indeed traveled to Berlin. Niko Kovac, however, did not want to take any risk and therefore refrained from using the 32-year-old."