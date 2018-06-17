Neuer, Ozil start for Germany in World Cup opener

Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer are included in Germany's starting line-up for the first game of their World Cup title defence.

Neuer has not played a competitive fixture since September due to a foot injury, while there was strong speculation Ozil could be dropped.

Reports had suggested Julian Draxler would be preferred to Ozil, but both men start for Germany against Mexico in Moscow.

Joachim Low's side for the Group F clash also includes Timo Werner and Thomas Muller, while Marvin Plattenhardt starts at left-back with Jonas Hector suffering from a cold.

June 17, 2018

Low has shown willingness to make big calls, having surprisingly opted to leave Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of his final squad.

Mexico's XI includes former Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez, who will be supported in attack by Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela.