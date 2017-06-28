Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay

Gary Neville is shocked that the future of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney remains unresolved.

After making what was expected to be his last United appearance as a late substitute in the Europa League final last month, Rooney revealed he has "lots of offers from England and abroad" and was close to reaching a decision on his future.

But reports have suggested the 31-year-old has been struggling to find a new club, raising the possibility of an Old Trafford stay, an outcome club great Ryan Giggs has advocated as a positive option if the forward is willing to accept a reduced role.

Whatever the outcome, Neville urged United to have the situation resolved before the start of their pre-season campaign or risk debate over Rooney, the club's all-time record scorer, becoming a distraction.

"You don't want to create voids for speculation around such big players," Neville told BBC Sport.

"I am surprised it has not been dealt with.

"You don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going."

Rooney, who has been linked with a move to China, struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho's plans at United last season, starting only 15 Premier League games and scoring five goals.

He has also been left out of the last two England squads, casting doubt over his international future just one year away from the next World Cup in Russia.