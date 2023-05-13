Newcastle United to move for wonderkid dubbed 'the Turkish Lionel Messi': report

Newcastle United are looking like the most likely destination of a Turkish wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi.

The Magpies have brought in plenty of big stars since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia bought the club in 2021, signing the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes for big money. But there's been a concerted effort, too, to keep one eye on the future.

Australian youngster Garang Kuol was signed only to be loaned out in January, while Anthony Gordon has made a big switch from Everton and is being eased into the side.

Newcastle have bought several younger stars with an eye for building for the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) are reporting that Newcastle United are looking at bringing in Fenerbahce star Arda Guler as a spark of creativity high up the pitch, as Eddie Howe looks to evolve his side.

According to the report, the 'Turkish Lionel Messi' could be available for under £5 million, due to a clause in his contract that states he can leave for less money for completing fewer minutes in the Super Lig.

While Newcastle have enjoyed a spectacular season and look to be on the brink of clinching Champions League football, creativity has been lacking at times. The Telegraph (opens in new tab) has linked James Maddison with a blockbuster move, as Toon boss Howe looks for solutions for cutting open teams in different ways.

Guler is a particularly deft playmaker who can function at No.10 but may be remoulded into a wide player or a midfielder. He has also drawn comparisons with former team-mate Mesut Ozil in his short career thus far.

Arda Guler is on Newcastle's radar (Image credit: Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The teenager is also being watched by the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Ajax.

Guler is valued at around €11m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Newcastle United stories

Former Newcastle star Yohan Cabaye has told FFT he was "surprised" when Joe Kinnear called him "Yohan Kebab" live on radio – and why he went on strike at the Magpies.

Kieran Tierney is a major target for the Toon, while former Leeds star Raphinha is on the shortlist, too.

In other news, emails have revealed the UK Government's involvement in Newcastle United's Saudi takeover.