Newcastle sign Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Jetro Willems on loan

Newcastle have added Jetro Willems to their squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

The 25-year-old left-back has joined from Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season.

Willems has 22 caps for Holland and Newcastle have the option of making the move permanent next summer.

“Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room and I’m very pleased to have brought him here,” boss Steve Bruce said.

“He has played at the highest level and is naturally left-footed so he’ll give us another strong option on that side.”

Willems started his career with Sparta Rotterdam, before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2011, going on to win two Eredivisie titles with them.

He moved to Frankfurt in 2017 and won the German Cup that season.