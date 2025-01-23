Newcastle United report: Tyler Dibling move set at £55m, say Southampton

Tyler Dibling has been one of the shining lights in a dismal season for Southampton, who could yet break Derby County’s record for the lowest ever points total in a Premier League season (11).

The Saints are on a five-game losing streak, the latest of which was a 3-2 defeat at high-flying Nottingham Forest, and new manager Ivan Juric has been unable to instigate an upturn in results.

But Dibling’s performances have at least given fans something to get excited about, even if an immediate return to the Championship now looks like an inevitability.

Tyler Dibling on Newcastle United's radar

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants another right-winger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Saints supporters, Dibling is now a wanted man. The Daily Mail report that the 18-year-old is wanted by Tottenham and RB Leipzig, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

The versatile teenager has primarily operated as a right winger for Southampton but can also play in more central areas. And he has impressed wherever he has lined up, making 20 Premier League appearances so far this term and scoring two goals.

Ivan Juric may struggle to keep the talismanic teen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dibling appears to be growing in confidence with each passing week, netting from close range in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last month before scoring a well-taken brace in an FA Cup win over Swansea.

Southampton reportedly value Dibling at £55 million, and they could be resigned to losing their hottest prospect with relegation now almost certain. He is under contract until 2026, but former manager Russell Martin claimed negotiations to extend the youngster’s deal had been unsuccessful.

Newcastle, in the market for a right winger, reportedly have a “strong interest” in Dibling, who came through Southampton’s academy and was briefly at Chelsea in 2022, before returning to the south coast after just two months.

The Magpies are one of several clubs, including Tottenham and Manchester United, said to have “tracked” Dibling, while Bundesliga clubs including RB Leipzig are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Southampton reportedly want to keep Dibling until the summer, perhaps in hope that he could inspire them to a great escape. They are currently on six points from 22 games, 10 from safety having won just once - a 1-0 victory over Everton in November.

In FFT’s view, Dibling would be a strong addition for any of the interested clubs, particularly Newcastle, who need a winger on the opposite flank to Anthony Gordon. Dibling may be young and inexperienced, but he has already proved he can shine in the Premier League.