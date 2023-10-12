Newcastle United chiefs in talks over £60m Arsenal star: report

Newcastle United's hierarchy are to meet in the coming days, with one Arsenal player on the agenda to discuss for January's business.

The Magpies are in a good place right now having recently thumped Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, dumped Manchester City out of the League Cup and corrected their league form following a wobble during a tough spell of fixtures. Eddie Howe's side are competing on four fronts this term and still look healthy in all competitions.

But their fate across all four could well rest on the depth available to the Newcastle boss, even despite a busy summer in which Sandro Tonali was the main acquisition – and reinforcements may be integral to a good season.

Newcastle may need more signings on top of Tonali to push across all competitions (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

According to i, Toon chiefs are gathering in the coming days to discuss transfer plans for the winter and how to keep the club on track, with moves potentially in the pipeline midseason.

Directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, along with manager Eddie Howe, are due to meet with Newcastle chairman Yasir al-Rummaya – the head of the club’s majority owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund – before the Magpies' next fixture against Crystal Palace.

VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Newcastle United Destroyed PSG

One player who will be discussed according to the Newcastle Echo is Arsenal No.10 Emile Smith Rowe, who is currently out of the first-team picture at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith Rowe hasn't started a Premier League fixture since the 2021/22 season. Mikel Arteta has insisted that the Hale End academy graduate remains an important part of his plans but with the 23-year-old still yet to force his way into the side regularly, the Gunners may reason that selling him is for the best – especially if they collect the £60 million transfer fee they've set as an asking price.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe during Arsenal's preseason photoshoot (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With Newcastle needing to comply with Financial Fair Play laws, any January business could well be on loan first with an option or obligation to buy, such as the deal that brought Lewis Hall to the northeast from Chelsea over the summer.

Smith Rowe is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

More Newcastle United and Arsenal stories

Former Magpies striker Andy Carroll has revealed he was hoping to fail his medical when signing for Liverpool in 2011 for £35m.

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer. FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

FourFourTwo has crunched the numbers and found out which team would sit top of the Premier League table if VAR decisions weren't included.