Newcastle United: Unai Emery close to agreeing deal to manage the Magpies

Serial Europa League winner and ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery is edging closer to be given the Newcastle United job, according to reports.

Emery now leads a two-man list, with Bournemouth legend Eddie Howe the second-choice behind the Basque boss, now at Villarreal.

Newcastle are thought to be sorting personal terms with Emery ahead of his move, which includes agreeing to pay him as much money as he was earning while at Arsenal. Emery managed the north Londoners from 2018 until 2019.

Spaniard Emery comes with a reputation as a Europa League specialist, having guided Sevilla to three titles in the competition. He took Arsenal to 2019's final in Baku, Azerbaijan, where his side were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea.

Villarreal, his current side, beat Manchester United on penalties in the competition's final this year.

Emery is renowned for his pragmatism and defensive stability as a manager. His time at Arsenal was criticised for overly conservative tactics, in which he implemented a multitude of formations that failed to get the best from his stars. Emery also struggled with English, according to reports.

He also has experience managing a club backed by a Middle Eastern state. Following his time at Sevilla, Emery moved to Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, where he won a Ligue 1 title and was manager when Kylian Mbappe and Neymar joined the club.

Should he be appointed at Newcastle, Emery is expected to fight a relegation battle this season, with Newcastle languishing in 19th in the Premier League.

The Magpies are expected to have a busy January, using their newfound wealth to sign new stars. Emery may well be involved in the recruitment process, as he was at Arsenal, since Newcastle do not have a Director of Football yet installed at the club.