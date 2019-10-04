Newcastle without suspended midfielder Isaac Hayden

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is suspended for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Hayden was dismissed for a challenge on Leicester’s Dennis Praet during last weekend’s 5-0 drubbing at the King Power Stadium and begins a three-match ban.

However, head coach Steve Bruce could be boosted by the return of striker Dwight Gayle (calf), wing-back Jetro Willems (knee) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), while defender Florian Lejeune (knee) is building up match fitness, leaving only winger Matt Ritchie (ankle) on the casualty list.

Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial look set to be among Manchester United’s absentees.

Pogba (foot), Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Martial (thigh) were among those that missed Thursday’s Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying afterwards that there would “probably not” be any players returning on Sunday.

Defenders Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and Ashley Young were others to miss the 0-0 draw in Holland, where forward Jesse Lingard limped off with a hamstring issue that will need assessing.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin, Dummett, Willems, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Carroll, Gayle.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Williams, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Garner, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Gomes, James, Chong, Rashford, Greenwood.