North Korea's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 21 (Reuters) - North Korea's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Asian Group Three

P W D L F A Pts

1 South Korea 6 3 3 0 10 3 12

2 North Korea 6 3 3 0 4 0 12

3 Jordan 6 2 1 3 6 6 7

4 Turkmenistan 6 0 1 5 1 12 1

- -

WCQ: 06.02.08

Jordan 0 North Korea 1

In Amman

Scorer: Hong Yong-jo 44

- -

WCQ: 26.03.08

North Korea 0 South Korea 0

In Shanghai

- -

WCQ: 02.06.08

Turkmenistan 0 North Korea 0

In Ashgabat

- -

WCQ: 07.06.08

North Korea 1 Turkmenistan 0

In Pyongyang

Scorer: Choe Kum-chol 72

- -

WCQ: 14.06.08

North Korea 2 Jordan 0

In Pyongyang

Scorers: Hong Yong-jo 44, 72

- -

WCQ: 22.06.08

South Korea 0 North Korea 0

In Seoul

- - - -

Asian Group Two

P W D L F A Pts

1 South Korea 8 4 4 0 12 4 16

2 North Korea 8 3 3 2 7 5 12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3 Saudi Arabia 8 3 3 2 8 8 12

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

4 Iran 8 2 5 1 8 7 11

5 United Arab Emirates 8 0 1 7 6 17 1

1-2 qualify for the 2010 World Cup

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

United Arab Emirates 1 North Korea 2

In Abu Dhabi

Scorers:

UAE: Basheer Saeed 85

North Korea: Choe Kum-chol 72, An Chol-hyok 80

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08

North Korea 1 South Korea 1

In Shanghai