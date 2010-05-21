North Korea's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 21 (Reuters) - North Korea's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Asian Group Three
P W D L F A Pts
1 South Korea 6 3 3 0 10 3 12
2 North Korea 6 3 3 0 4 0 12
3 Jordan 6 2 1 3 6 6 7
4 Turkmenistan 6 0 1 5 1 12 1
- -
WCQ: 06.02.08
Jordan 0 North Korea 1
In Amman
Scorer: Hong Yong-jo 44
- -
WCQ: 26.03.08
North Korea 0 South Korea 0
In Shanghai
- -
WCQ: 02.06.08
Turkmenistan 0 North Korea 0
In Ashgabat
- -
WCQ: 07.06.08
North Korea 1 Turkmenistan 0
In Pyongyang
Scorer: Choe Kum-chol 72
- -
WCQ: 14.06.08
North Korea 2 Jordan 0
In Pyongyang
Scorers: Hong Yong-jo 44, 72
- -
WCQ: 22.06.08
South Korea 0 North Korea 0
In Seoul
- - - -
Asian Group Two
P W D L F A Pts
1 South Korea 8 4 4 0 12 4 16
2 North Korea 8 3 3 2 7 5 12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Saudi Arabia 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Iran 8 2 5 1 8 7 11
5 United Arab Emirates 8 0 1 7 6 17 1
1-2 qualify for the 2010 World Cup
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
United Arab Emirates 1 North Korea 2
In Abu Dhabi
Scorers:
UAE: Basheer Saeed 85
North Korea: Choe Kum-chol 72, An Chol-hyok 80
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
North Korea 1 South Korea 1
In Shanghai
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.