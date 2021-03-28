Northern Ireland vs USA live stream: how to watch the international friendly wherever you are in the world

Northern Ireland welcome the United States to Windsor Park, hoping to correct a wretched run of form and get them back on track for qualification to the World Cup next year.

A defeat to Italy midweek has prolonged the Northern Irish winless run to six, since beating Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties in October last year. Their opposition, however, are in a rich run of form.

The US are soaring high on confidence, buoyed by the likes of Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Tyler Adams all playing top-level football this season in the Champions League. This group of young players have a home-soil World Cup in the backs of their minds in 2026 - and will be one of the sides to watch over the coming years.

Teenagers Giovanni Reyna and Yunus Musah are performing in Europe's top five leagues, while Brenden Aaronson could well become a midfielder to keep an eye on in the coming months.

The Americans have a lot of talent across the pitch and with Christian Pulisic fit again and hoping to break into Thomas Tuchel's first-choice side at Chelsea, the Stars and Stripes have a lot to prove this weekend.

With a strong spine to the team and plenty of experience throughout the side, though, Northern Ireland will hope to use this friendly as a foundation to build upon in preparation for a World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria this month.

Steven Davis will become the most-capped British player of all time should he feature against the States. With the captain recently stating how important the game against Bulgaria is, this game could be the springboard that the Northern Irish need.

Kick-off is at 5:05pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

