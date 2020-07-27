Norwich sign Bali Mumba from Sunderland
By PA Staff
Norwich have signed teenager Bali Mumba from Sunderland.
The 18-year-old, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has signed a four-year deal with the Canaries.
“It feels very good and I’m raring to go,” said Mumba, who had been at Sunderland since 2010.
“The club is big with a good history behind it and I’m looking forward to getting started so I can show everyone around the club what I can do.
“Fans can expect hard work and 100 percent in all that I do. I believe I’m a positive person with a good energy,” Mumba told the Norwich website.
Canaries boss Daniel Farke said: “We’re really happy we’ve been able to sign Bali. He’s an exciting young talent.
“It’s important not to put too much pressure on his shoulders, but he’s the type of full-back we want, driving forward and being brave, but also aggressive with the ball and with good endurance.
“He’s a great lad and full of potential. We’ll give him time to improve and we think we’ve got a really exciting talent.”
