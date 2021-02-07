Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United are not title contenders after Everton draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Manchester United should be considered Premier League title contenders.

The Red Devils are second in the standings at present, just two points behind Manchester City in top spot.

United missed the chance to move level with their neighbours on Saturday, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late strike earned Everton a 3-3 draw.

City will move five points clear of United if they beat Liverpool on Sunday, while Pep Guardiola’s side will also have played one game fewer than Solskjaer’s men after the weekend.

And the United boss does not think his team are capable of competing for the title this term.

"We played some good football in the second half but conceded three goals from three shots on target. When you do that it’s disappointing,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports .

"I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals but we know we could have done better as a team on all of them.

“Results create the mood, the last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed. We have lost two points on a long thump upfield which we should have defended.

“We are not talking about winning titles. We have come a long way, this team.

“We should not even be considered as title chasers. That is more talk that you (the media) are saying.

“We need to be better as a team and see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.”

United will put their Premier League ambitions on hold this week as they prepare to face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Solskjaer’s side then return to top-flight action when they face West Brom next weekend.

United will also resume their continental campaign this month with a two-legged tie with Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

