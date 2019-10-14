Olivier Giroud “does not accept” bench role at Chelsea – but still believes it's an upgrade on Arsenal

The France international departed the Emirates to join their cross-town rivals in January 2018, but has struggled to nail down a starting berth with the Blues.

Giroud hoped for more regular minutes when he penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season, but Tammy Abraham’s emergence has limited his opportunities.

“Accept it? No. I do not accept it,” he told Le Pelerin, as reported by The Sun.

“You do not have to be fatalistic in certain situations. I have always been respectful and humble.

“Even if I do not agree with the coach, I do not criticise him.

“But in myself, I cannot accept it because I know what I’m worth on a pitch.

“Last year, when I felt I deserved to play, I asked the coach for explanations.”

Despite making just three Premier League appearances this season for Chelsea, two of which came from the bench, Giroud insisted that he made the right call by leaving Arsenal.

“It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal,” he said.

“But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Man City, in 10 years.

“I had competitors in attack – Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, who ended up leaving.

“I won at the end: I played the final of the FA Cup in 2018 and the Europa League final in 2019.

“Once again, I’m starting the year in difficulty, but as my brother said, I have always built myself in the face of adversity. Although I would like there to be less!”

NOW READ...

ANALYSIS Forget the defence for a minute: England's midfield is the real concern right now

OPTIONS Who can solve Gareth Southgate's centre-back problems for England?