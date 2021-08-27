Ollie Watkins could return for Aston Villa against former club Brentford

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could be fit to face his former club Brentford.

Watkins, who moved to Villa Park from the Bees in a club-record deal in September 2020, has been managing a bruised knee and has yet to play this season.

Villa boss Dean Smith, who also includes Saturday’s opponents among his old employers, thinks the game will come too soon for Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Bertrand Traore (hamstring). Keinan Davis and Morgan Sanson (knee) remain out. Wesley might be left out of the squad, with the Brazilian striker set for a loan move in the coming days.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock is fit despite limping off with an ankle knock against Forest Green this week.

Mathias Jensen and Shandon Baptiste are close to recovering from injuries and will be assessed.

Josh DaSilva and Mads Bech Sorensen will miss out through injury.

Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Young, Guilbert, Hause, Tuanzebe, McGinn, Buendia, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Watkins, Moraes, Ings.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Fosu, Mbeumo, Forss, Toney, Ghoddos, Fernadnez, Henry, Goode, Bidstrup, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Dervisoglu, Onyeka, Wissa.