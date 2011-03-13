Osnabruck striker collapses during game

VfL Osnabruck striker Flamur Kastrati fell to the ground unconscious after an apparently innocous clash with an opponent during the game against Energie Cottbus.

The match was delayed for around 12 minutes as the 19-year-old Norwegian was treated on the pitch and taken away by ambulance.

Reports of the match said that neither side made an attempt to score after the restart, the two teams simply passing the ball from side to side instead.

Osnabruck said on their website that Kastrati was in a stable condition.

"An exact diagnosis is still to be taken, however it can be stated that Flamur Kastrati is not in a life-threatening condition," said the club.

Energie Cottbus won 2-0.