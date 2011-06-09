Out-of-contract Klose to join Lazio

The former Bayern Munich player, who turned 33 on Thursday, celebrated with a reported two-year deal after leaving the Bundesliga side on a free transfer.

"Miroslav Klose is a Lazio player," read a statement on the Rome club's official website late on Wednesday. "The president, the staff and all the fans would like to wish him many happy returns."

Klose, who scored just one league goal in his fourth season with the German giants, will undergo a medical in Rome on Thursday before being presented to the media.

In a glittering career at international level, the Poland-born forward has scored 61 goals in 109 appearances for Germany, notching up four goals in South Africa last year to bring his World Cup goal-tally to 14, one behind record-holder Ronaldo of Brazil.